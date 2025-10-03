Add DNA as a Preferred Source
At least 9 children die from consuming contaminated cough syrup; centre says 'probe on'

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday, i.e., October 3, took note of reports claiming deaths among children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan due to the consumption of contaminated cough syrups. At least nine children died after consuming allegedly spurious cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh, Dr Pawan Nandurkar, Associate Professor and Head of Paediatrics in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, said, as cited by news agency ANI. 

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 09:15 PM IST

Representative Image (iStock)
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday, i.e., October 3, took note of reports claiming deaths among children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan due to the consumption of contaminated cough syrups. At least nine children died after consuming allegedly spurious cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh, Dr Pawan Nandurkar, Associate Professor and Head of Paediatrics in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, said, as cited by news agency ANI. 

As per the families of the affected children, they initially suffered from colds, coughs, and fevers. After this, their kidneys became affected, and as a result, their conditions worsened, ultimately leading to death. Doctor Nandurkar told ANI the deaths and the kidney injury case are linked to the cough syrup called Coldrif, which has now come under fire.

"However, investigations are still ongoing, and it's possible that the kidney injury was caused by something else altogether," he pointed out. 

What health ministry said

In an official statement on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said that a probe had been initiated into the deaths linked to the consumption of cough syrups and that tests were also conducted. "In view of the recent reports suggesting that child deaths in Madhya Pradesh were linked to consumption of cough syrups, a joint team consisting of representatives from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Institute of Virology (NIV), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), etc visited the site."

"Various samples were collected in coordination with the State Authorities, including samples of various cough syrups," it added. 

Cause of deaths 

The government has also reacted to the reports of the deaths allegedly caused by the consumption of contaminated cough syrups. "It has been clarified that the product in question does not contain Propylene Glycol, which can be potential source of contaminants, DEG/EG."

"Additionally, the product under reference is a dextromethorphan-based formulation, which is not recommended for paediatric use," it added. While doctors have said that the kidney problems and deaths of children could be linked to consuming the cough syrup Coldrif, the possibility that the problem could be entirely different cannot be overlooked, news agency ANI reported. 

Meanwhile, an advisory has been issued to all states on the consumption of cough syrups. "It may be mentioned that the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an advisory to all States and Union Territories on rational use of cough syrups in paediatric population," the government stated. 

"Cough and cold medications should not be prescribed or dispensed to children under 2 years. These are generally not recommended for ages below 5 years and above that, any use should follow careful clinical evaluation with close supervision and strict adherence to appropriate dosing, the shortest effective duration and avoiding multiple drug combinations. Further, the public may also be sensitised regarding adherence to prescription by the Doctors,” it added. 

 

 

