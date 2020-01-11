At least 8 killed in blast at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar

At least eight people were killed in a huge explosion that took place at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district, nearly 100 km from Mumbai, on Saturday.

The blast took place at Kolwade village near Boisar around 7.20 pm, PTI reported.

Police said the blast so huge that it was heard within a 15-km radius.

A fire broke out after the blast and fire fighting operations are underway.

Boisar in Palghar district houses a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area.