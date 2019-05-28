At least 8 dead, 24 ill after consuming poisonous alcohol in UP's Barabanki

Excise deparment's negligence becomes the reason for this death toll.

At least eight people are dead and 24 others admitted under medical supervision after consuming poisonous alcohol in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.The victims had purchased the alcohol from a local shop in Raniganj. Two people are currently in extremely critical condition.

The police reached the spot after intimation and initiated a case under the Ramnagar police station in Raniganj district. More than two dozen people are still hospitalised. The Excise department's carelessness is primarily being supposed to be the reason behind the deaths.

Among the dead, 4 belonged from the same family – brothers Ramesh (35), Mukesh (28), Sonu (25), and their father Chotelal Balmiki (50). While one of the brothers died at home, the other two died at a Community Health Centre in Suratganj. Their father, Chhotelal died after being admitted in a serious condition at CHC Lucknow Trauma Center.