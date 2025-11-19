FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha reveal name of their newborn baby boy with adorable pics; here's what it means

Madhuri Dixit teases her next project with thrilling references to her popular songs, fans say 'Mrs Deshpande is coming'

Good news for iPhone users: Apple rolls out monthly AppleCare plans with for Indian users, check what's new, prices

This is world's longest, deepest rail tunnel, 57 km long, 8,040 feet deep, took 17 years to build, not Singapore, China, Japan, but in...

At least 7 Maoists, including top leader Tech Shankar, shot dead in Andhra Pradesh, second encounter in 24 hours

RRB Group D Exams 2025 BIG Update: City intimation slip RELEASED at rrbcdg.gov.in, know how to download city slip online

Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy rejects legitimacy of her extradition, says 'India saved my...'

Zeenat Aman, one of the highest-paid actresses of her time, owns luxurious home in Mumbai, seafront vacation house in..., her net worth is Rs...

Fact Check: Did Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share photos with their newborn baby boy? Know truth behind viral photos

Bison OTT release date: When, where to watch Dhruv Vikram-starrer Mari Selvaraj's sports drama

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha reveal name of their newborn baby boy with adorable pics; here's what it means

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha reveal name of their newborn baby boy

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan groove to O Oh Jaane Jaana, fans say 'love how SRK knows the steps'; Watch

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan groove to O Oh Jaane Jaana; Watch

Madhuri Dixit teases her next project with thrilling references to her popular songs, fans say 'Mrs Deshpande is coming'

Madhuri Dixit teases her next project with thrilling references to her songs

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rishab Shetty's Kantara vs Yash's KGF vs Allu Arjun's Pushpa vs Prabhas' Baahubali: Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?

Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?

Meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar: Know his educational qualifications, political journey

Meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's media-shy son Nishant Kumar

Dhurandhar star cast fees revealed: Ranveer Singh charged whopping salary of Rs 50 crore, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt were just paid...

Dhurandhar star cast fees: Ranveer, Akshaye, Sanjay, Arjun, Madhavan's salary

HomeIndia

INDIA

At least 7 Maoists, including top leader Tech Shankar, shot dead in Andhra Pradesh, second encounter in 24 hours

Intelligence Additional Director General (ADG) Mahesh Chandra Laddha confirmed that an encounter between security forces and Maoists along the Andhra–Odisha border (AOB) took place, killing six to seven maoists.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 11:50 AM IST

At least 7 Maoists, including top leader Tech Shankar, shot dead in Andhra Pradesh, second encounter in 24 hours
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

At least seven Maoists, including four men and three women, were killed in exchange of fire in Maredumilli forests of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday morning. Intelligence Additional Director General (ADG) Mahesh Chandra Laddha confirmed that an encounter between security forces and Maoists along the Andhra–Odisha border (AOB) took place, killing six to seven maoists of banned CPI (Maoists). 

This was the second encounter in the last 24 hours in the forests near G.M. Valasa of the same district. Police also confirmed that top Maoist leader Metturi Joga Rao alias Tech Shankar was also among the slain maoists.

The security forces are carrying out operations and encounters in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, that has led to Madvi Hidma, one of the most wanted Naxal leaders, and five others. Hidma was the Central Committee Member and South Bastar Battalion Commandant of the banned CPI (Maoist), while his wife was the Chhattisgarh State Zonal Committee Member.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha reveal name of their newborn baby boy with adorable pics; here's what it means
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha reveal name of their newborn baby boy
Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan groove to O Oh Jaane Jaana, fans say 'love how SRK knows the steps'; Watch
Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan groove to O Oh Jaane Jaana; Watch
Madhuri Dixit teases her next project with thrilling references to her popular songs, fans say 'Mrs Deshpande is coming'
Madhuri Dixit teases her next project with thrilling references to her songs
Good news for iPhone users: Apple rolls out monthly AppleCare plans with for Indian users, check what's new, prices
Good news for iPhone users: Apple rolls out monthly AppleCare plans
This is world's longest, deepest rail tunnel, 57 km long, 8,040 feet deep, took 17 years to build, not Singapore, China, Japan, but in...
This is world's longest, deepest rail tunnel, 57 km long, 8040 feet deep, took..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rishab Shetty's Kantara vs Yash's KGF vs Allu Arjun's Pushpa vs Prabhas' Baahubali: Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?
Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?
Meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar: Know his educational qualifications, political journey
Meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's media-shy son Nishant Kumar
Dhurandhar star cast fees revealed: Ranveer Singh charged whopping salary of Rs 50 crore, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt were just paid...
Dhurandhar star cast fees: Ranveer, Akshaye, Sanjay, Arjun, Madhavan's salary
Wanindu Hasaranga to Glenn Maxwell, predicted targets for RCB in IPL 2026 Auction
Wanindu Hasaranga to Glenn Maxwell, predicted targets for RCB in IPL Auction
Happy Birthday Nayanthara: From Jawan to Bigil, 8 highest-grossing films that made her Lady Superstar
Happy Birthday Nayanthara: 8 highest-grossing films that made her Lady Superstar
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE