At least 7 Maoists, including top leader Tech Shankar, shot dead in Andhra Pradesh, second encounter in 24 hours

INDIA
Intelligence Additional Director General (ADG) Mahesh Chandra Laddha confirmed that an encounter between security forces and Maoists along the Andhra–Odisha border (AOB) took place, killing six to seven maoists.
At least seven Maoists, including four men and three women, were killed in exchange of fire in Maredumilli forests of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday morning. Intelligence Additional Director General (ADG) Mahesh Chandra Laddha confirmed that an encounter between security forces and Maoists along the Andhra–Odisha border (AOB) took place, killing six to seven maoists of banned CPI (Maoists).
This was the second encounter in the last 24 hours in the forests near G.M. Valasa of the same district. Police also confirmed that top Maoist leader Metturi Joga Rao alias Tech Shankar was also among the slain maoists.
The security forces are carrying out operations and encounters in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, that has led to Madvi Hidma, one of the most wanted Naxal leaders, and five others. Hidma was the Central Committee Member and South Bastar Battalion Commandant of the banned CPI (Maoist), while his wife was the Chhattisgarh State Zonal Committee Member.