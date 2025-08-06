At least 60 workers trapped, 2 dead in major accident in Chattisgarh's Bilaspur after NTPC's 60 tonne tank falls, rescue operation underway

At least 60 workers trapped, 2 dead in major accident in Bilaspur, Chattisgarh after NTPC's 60 tonne tank falls, rescue operation underway

A mjor accident has taken place in Bilaspur Chattisgarh. A 60 tonne ash tank in NTPC Sipat has falled, 60 workers are reportedly trapped under this tank. So far 7 workers have been taken out. 2 are reported dead. While 5 are seriously injured. Rescue operation is going on. As per reports, a silo at a smelting plant collapsed in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district on Thursday.