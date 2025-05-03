The injured have been admitted to the Goa Medical College (GMC) and the North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa for treatment.

A stampede at the Shri Lairai Zatra in Shirgao, Goa, left at least six people dead and over 15 injured. The injured have been admitted to the Goa Medical College (GMC) and the North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa for treatment. The incident took place when panic spread during the large religious gathering, causing a sudden rush.