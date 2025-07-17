At least 50 killed in massive fire at Iraq shopping mall, horrific video surfaces

Videos on social media showed flames engulfing a five-storey building in al-Kut overnight, while firefighters were trying to contain the fire.

At least 50 people were killed after a fire broke out in a shopping mall in Iraq, news agency AFP reported. Unconfirmed viral visuals online showed a five-storey building engulfed in a huge blaze, and firefighters are trying to bring the fire under control.

"The number of victims has reached about 50 people, martyrs and injured, in the tragic fire at a major shopping centre" the governor said.