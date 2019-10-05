At least 5 dead after wall collapses in Ambala Cantt
The incident took place in the cantonment area in Ambala when a wall collapsed on shanties when people were asleep.
At least five people have been killed and several others are injured after a wall collapsed in Ambala.
The wall collapsed near King Palace in the Ambala cantonment area where a government parking space was being constructed.
Following the incident, the police reached the spot and initiated a probe.
Out of five people who lost their lives, three of them are children.
Further, an inquiry has been ordered by Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij into the incident.