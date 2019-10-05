Trending#

Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti

Bihar floods

Narendra Modi

Article 370

  1. Home
  2. India


At least 5 dead after wall collapses in Ambala Cantt

The incident took place in the cantonment area in Ambala when a wall collapsed on shanties when people were asleep.


Representational image

Share

Written By

Edited By

Shashwat Bhandari

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Oct 5, 2019, 10:58 AM IST

At least five people have been killed and several others are injured after a wall collapsed in Ambala.

The incident took place in cantonment area in Ambala when a wall collapsed on shanties when people were asleep.

The wall collapsed near King Palace in the Ambala cantonment area where a government parking space was being constructed.

Following the incident, the police reached the spot and initiated a probe.

Out of five people who lost their lives, three of them are children.   

Further, an inquiry has been ordered by Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij into the incident.

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox