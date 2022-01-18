At least 351 cops down with Covid in Ahmedabad, Gujarat DGP in home isolation

Amid rising infections, at least 351 police personnel in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city have been infected with Covid-19, senior police officials said Monday. On Sunday, 85 police officers and personnel had tested positive for the virus which increased many folds by Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Control) Harshad Patel said that most of the personnel are in home isolation and no one has been reported serious yet. He also informed that no one has tested positive for the Omicron variant so far.

The Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia also tested positive for Covid-19 last week and is under home isolation. IPS TS Bisht has been given the charge in his place temporarily. The department has made it clear that cops suffering from the slightest of symptoms should undergo RT-PCR test.

The third booster dose will be given to all police officers and personnel in the state, including home guards and SRP jawans. "The drive has begun and around 4,000 personnel have already been vaccinated. All police officers and personnel, including home guards and SRP jawans,will be given the third dose shortly," DCP Harshad Patel said.