At least 25 people have died in the northeastern states after several days of heavy monsoon rains caused deadly landslides and flash floods, officials confirmed on Sunday. In Assam’s capital, Guwahati, a mudslide buried several homes, killing five people — including three from the same family. Floods in other parts of the state also claimed three lives — two in Golaghat and one in Lakhimpur. The state has been badly affected, with 17 districts hit and over 78,000 people impacted. Lakhimpur is the worst affected, with more than 41,600 residents in distress. Over 1,200 people are staying in five relief camps, according to India Today.

Rescue teams from the National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF and SDRF), along with the police and fire services, are working to evacuate people and provide relief. Schools in two districts were closed on Saturday, and flights at Guwahati airport were disrupted due to bad weather.

In neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, nine people have died. Seven were killed when a vehicle was swept away by strong floodwaters, and two others drowned in separate incidents. Relief and rescue work is ongoing, with damage assessments being done by the local administration.

Mizoram, Tripura, and Meghalaya together reported eight deaths in the past 24 hours. These were mostly due to sudden floods and landslides caused by the nonstop rain.

In Manipur, the state capital Imphal has been badly waterlogged, bringing daily life to a halt. Authorities have issued flood warnings and asked people living near the Imphal River to move to safer areas.

In Sikkim, nearly 1,500 tourists are stranded in north Sikkim after landslides blocked the main roads. A tragic accident occurred earlier this week when a vehicle carrying 11 tourists fell into the Teesta River in Mangan district. One person was killed, two were injured, and eight are still missing.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of more heavy rainfall in the coming days. Red and orange alerts have been issued for parts of Assam, while other northeastern states remain under orange and yellow alerts.

Authorities across the region are continuing to provide help and are urging people to stay alert and follow safety instructions.