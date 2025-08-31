Add DNA as a Preferred Source
At least 2 dead after massive explosion in firecracker factory in ​​Lucknow, here's what we know so far

At least 2 dead after massive explosion in firecracker factory in ​​Lucknow. The explosion was very intense, causing severe damage to the factory walls. The explosion was so loud that it can be heard from very far distance.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 02:30 PM IST

At least 2 dead after a massive explosion in a firecracker factory in the Gudamba police station area of ​​the Lucknow on Sunday afernoon. Police has confirmed that there are only 2 casualties and not 4-5, as initial reports suggested. The deceased have been identified as firecracker trader Alam, his wife.  The couple's two sons are critical, other people were also injured and were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment.

The explosion was very intense, causing severe damage to the factory walls. The explosion was so loud that it can be heard from very far distance. While the cause of explosion is still unknown, initial reports says that it was caused by gunpowder stored in the illegal unit. And there is also a possibility of a cylinder explosion.

Rescue operation underway

Rescue operations are underway, as 5 fire engines are trying to control the fire at the spot. The police team and and disaster response units rushed to the spot. Multiple ambulances have also been deployed. 

Lucknow DM G Vishak who reached the spot said that, "We are closely monitoring the situation. As soon as the incident was reported in the police station area, the local police team, along with the fire department and emergency response teams, immediately reached the spot. A total of five people were involved, out of which two died while three others have also sustained injuries," he said.

CM Yogi expresses condolences

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. As per government spokesperson, 'The Chief Minister has taken serious note of the accident and directed officials to provide all possible assistance to the victims’ families,'

(This is a developing story)

