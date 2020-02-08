At least 2 dead, 11 injured in firecracker explosion in Punjab's Tarn Taran

As many as two people were killed and 11 injured on Saturday in a firecracker explosion at Tarn Taran district in Punjab.

The incident happened during 'nagar kirtan' (religious procession) near Pahu village in Tarn Taran, in which sparks from crackers burst by people landed on the tractor -trolley where the fireworks were stacked.

"Two people were killed and 11 injured in the explosion," PTI quoted Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dhruv Dahiya as saying.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has ordered a magisterial probe into the explosion. He also announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 5 lakhs for the kin of deceased and free treatment to injured.

Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh orders magisterial probe into Tarn Taran explosion, announces â‚¹5 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased & free treatment to injured. Explosion in a trolley during a Nagar Kirtan killed two persons and left nine injured. — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) February 8, 2020

"Saddened to hear about the tragic firecracker blast in Tarn Taran that left 2 dead and 9 injured. My govt will give ex-gratia of â‚¹5 lakhs to the kin of deceased & free treatment for the injured. SDM Tarn Taran will probe the incident to fix responsibility," Singh said in a tweet.