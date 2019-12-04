At least 18 Indians dead in LPG tanker blast in Sudan

At least 18 Indians are feared dead in an LPG tanker blast at a ceramic factory in Khartoum, Sudan on Tuesday.

The Indian embassy in Sudan informed that 'as per the latest reports, but not so far confirmed officially, 18 are dead." The embassy also added that the number may increase as identification is not possible because of the bodies being burnt.

The fire occurred at the Seela Ceramics Factory, in the Bahri area of Sudan's capital Khartoum. The Indian workers who were working there belonged to UP, Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar informed through Twitter that the blast took place in a ceramic factory called 'Saloomi' in the Bahri area of Sudan's capital Khartoum. He expressed grief over the incident and said that some Indian workers have died while some have sustained serious injuries.

"Have just received the tragic news of a major blast in a ceramic factory “Saloomi” in the Bahri area of the capital Khartoum in Sudan. Deeply grieved to learn that some Indian workers have lost their lives while some others have been seriously injured"[sic], he tweeted.

The minister also informed that a helpline number has been set up by the Indian Embassy in Sudan.

Over 50 people were reportedly working at the factory in the African nation.