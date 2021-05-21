At least 13 Naxals killed in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, encounter underway

In an encounter with security forces in a forest between Potegaon and Rajoli in eastern Vidarbha's Gadchiroli on Friday, at least 13 Naxals were killed. The encounter is underway between the C-60 unit of Maharashtra Police and Naxals.

The C-60 unit commandos of Maharashtra Police cracked down upon the Naxals in a camp near a village. Some weapons, substantial literature and other materials of daily need from the place have been recovered.

According to Sandip Patil, Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG), Gadchiroli, the operation was a huge success for Maharashtra Police and there is a possibility that more Naxals were wiped out in the encounter.