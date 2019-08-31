Headlines

At least 12 killed in Dhule chemical factory explosion, CM Fadnavis announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia

At least 12 workers were killed in an explosion at a chemical factory in in Dhule district on Saturday morning.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 31, 2019, 05:58 PM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of deceased in the explosion at a chemical factory near Shirpur in Dhule district.

At least 100 workers were present in the factory when the explosion occurred at a chemical factory in Dhule on Saturday morning. At least 12 were killed while over 50 were left injured in the incident. 

"CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over loss of lives in explosion at chemical factory near Shirpur in Dhule district," CMO Maharashtra said in a tweet. "Guardian Minister, Collector, SP on spot. SDRF team reached too and now fire is under control." 

CM Devendra Fadnavis also announced Rs 5 lakh to the kin of deceased, it added. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed condolences on the loss of lives. 

"Anguished to learn about the loss of lives due to explosion at a chemical factory in Dhule, Maharashtra. Have spoken to CM 
@Dev_Fadnavis, state govt is doing everything possible to assist the people in need. My condolences with the bereaved families. May injured recover soon," Shah said in a tweet. 

According to the Superintended of Police, Vishwa Padhare, 12 people have lost their lives and 58 people have been injured in the incident so far. The injured have been rushed to the nearest local hospital.

The State Disaster Resource Force (SDRF) is carrying out rescue operation in the area and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on alert.

Dhule's Guardian Minister Dadaji Bhuse has reached the spot along with the District Collector (DC) Ganga Dharan D.

(With ANI inputs)

