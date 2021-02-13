Trending#

At least 12 injured as 6 vehicles collide on Yamuna Expressway amid dense fog

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.


Yamuna Expressway accident

(Image: ANI)

Updated: Feb 13, 2021, 10:40 AM IST

At least 12 people were injured after six vehicles collided with each other at Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Saturday morning due to reduced visibility caused by fog.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. Police have rushed to the spot, and efforts underway to clear the route, ANI reported.

(This is a developing story)