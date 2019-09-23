At 'Howdy, Modi', Trump hails Prime Minister, says 'his pro-growth policies lifted nearly 300 million out of poverty'

President Donald Trump, who addressed the Indian diaspora at the mega event 'Howdy, Modi' in Houston, Texas on Sunday hailed PM Modi's leadership in India saying it has helped nearly 300 million people out of poverty.

Trump said that as a result of Prime Minister's pro-growth policies, close to 300 million people have been lifted out of poverty and this is an incredible number.

US President Donald Trump: As a result of PM Modi's pro growth policies, India has lifted nearly 300 million out of poverty, and that is an incredible number. #HowdyModi pic.twitter.com/M6MYfZyoCp — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019

As PM Modi-Donald Trump's camaraderie was on full display at Houston stadium in Texas, the US president greeted Happy Birthday to PM Modi, who turned 69 on September 17 and asked the 50,000 plus audience to also wish Prime Minister the same.

Further speaking on India-US ties, Trump said, "our relationship today is stronger than ever before and we are grounded in commitment to democracy."

Trump also said that the US understands India's need to protect its borders. He further assured that they are committed to fight against radical Islamic terrorism and protect innocent civilians.

On investments, Trump mentioned that India has never invested in the US like it is doing today but this is reciprocal because they are also doing the same thing in India.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said, "today we are witnessing a new history in the making and also new chemistry," indicating the bonhomie between him and President Trump at Houston event.

At the 'Howdy, Modi' event, the two leaders echoed similar sentiments on various issues, including terrorism, trade and defence. Notably, the friendship between Modi and Trump was on full display at the event.

The two leaders held hands and took a lap around the NRG Stadium after their individual addresses to the Indian diaspora.

(With inputs from ANI)