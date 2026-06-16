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At G7 summit, PM Modi says Global South seeks 'partnership, not assistance'

Addressing the Outreach Session on 'Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity' at the G7 Summit in France, PM Modi called for a shift from the traditional donor-recipient approach towards a framework based on equality, dignity, and shared responsibility.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 11:32 PM IST

At G7 summit, PM Modi says Global South seeks 'partnership, not assistance'
PM Modi at the G7 summit in France (Photo: X/MEA)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Global South does not seek assistance from the international community but meaningful partnerships, adding that developing nations want to become active participants in global development. Addressing the Outreach Session on 'Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity' at the G7 Summit in France, PM Modi called for a shift from the traditional "donor-recipient" approach towards a framework based on equality, dignity, and shared responsibility.

PM Modi said: "Today, the Global South has high expectations from the international community. However, what they seek is not assistance, but partnership. They do not wish to remain beneficiaries of global development; they want to become participants in it." The PM added that countries must work together as equal partners, highlighting the importance of collective action in addressing global challenges. "We must move beyond the donor-recipient mindset and work as equal partners. We must walk together, not merely alongside one another. Partnerships must be associated with dignity rather than dependency. Through such efforts, we can lay a strong foundation for sustainable development for future generations," he stated.

"International partnerships and global solidarity can become meaningful only when we collectively address shared challenges. India firmly believes that the lasting resolution of tensions and conflicts in different parts of the world can only be achieved through dialogue, diplomacy, and international cooperation," PM Modi added. The prime minister also welcomed the progress made towards the US-Iran peace deal, which is set to be signed on Friday, while highlighting the human and economic costs of the conflict. "We welcome the progress made in peace efforts in West Asia. This conflict has caused loss of life and property in our friendly countries in the region. Disruptions to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz have affected the global economy. Several Indian civilians have also lost their lives," he said.

At the session, PM Modi stressed the need to ensure the safety of seafarers and maintain secure maritime routes for global trade. "Ensuring the safety of seafarers, who connect nations through global maritime trade, is our collective responsibility. We must ensure that sea routes remain secure and that seafarers can carry out their duties without fear," he said. "India stands fully prepared to work with all its partners on these important issues," the PM added.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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