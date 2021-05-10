At current pace, COVID-19 vaccination will take 3 years to cover entire population

New Delhi: Amid the chaos due to the second wave of coronavirus, the number of people registering for getting the COVID-19 vaccine is rising every day. However, the number of people who are actually getting vaccinated is very less. In such a situation, the difference between these two figures is increasing rapidly.

Between May 1 and May 7, 2.42 crore people got registered on Co-Win. So far, over 19 crore registrations have been done on this. During this period, an average of 16.6 lakh doses were given daily. On the other hand, in the beginning of April. this figure was more than 40 lakhs. According to the news published in the Times of India, if the pace of vaccination remains the same, then those who have registered so far will take 3 months to get vaccinated.

According to a tweet by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, the states have 72 lakh doses and 42 lakh doses are ready to be sent to the states in the next 3 days. That is, this number is 1.14 crore in total, which is not even enough to cover 50% of the people who got registered last week.

Earlier, when only front line workers and those aged over 45 years were being vaccinated, the number of such eligible people was about 34 crores. After this, when the central government announced the vaccination of all people over 18 years, barely one-third of the 34 crores were vaccinated. Now 60 crore people in the age group of 18-44 have also joined those who are eligible for vaccination.

At the same time, about 17 lakh doses are being given daily. If vaccination continues at this pace, it would take around 1,000 days or 3 years for the entire population of the country to be vaccinated.