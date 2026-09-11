FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda in trouble? Here's why South stars get SIR notices

Rajamouli, Mahesh, Samantha in trouble? Here's why South star get SIR notices

BRICS Summit 2026: President Pezeshkian questions bloc's response to sanctions, blockade, war

BRICS Summit 2026: President Pezeshkian questions bloc's response to war

Paresh Rawal asks ‘Is Gujarat in Bangladesh or Pakistan?’ as National Film Awards move out of Delhi

Paresh Rawal asks ‘Is Gujarat in Bangladesh or Pakistan?’ as National Film Award

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

At BRICS, PM Modi says India building economic bridges: 'Our approach focused on reducing barriers'

The prime minister said that India has launched initiatives such as the BRICS Incubator Network, BRICS MSME Portal, and BRICS Startup Innovation Fund to connect startups and MSMEs with markets and finance.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 11, 2026, 07:26 PM IST

At BRICS, PM Modi says India building economic bridges: 'Our approach focused on reducing barriers'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that while trade barriers are rising globally, India is building economic bridges, highlighting the country's free trade agreements with nearly 40 countries since 2014. Addressing the Leaders' Session of the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi, PM Modi said India's approach remains focused on reducing barriers and expanding opportunities for businesses. "Today, while trade barriers are rising globally, India is building economic bridges. Since 2014, we have entered into free trade agreements with nearly 40 countries," PM Modi said. "Our approach remains focused on reducing barriers and expanding opportunities for businesses. That is why, under our BRICS presidency, we have established new cooperation networks in sectors such as agriculture, health, skills, and smart grids," he said.

He said India has also launched initiatives such as the BRICS Incubator Network, BRICS MSME Portal and BRICS Startup Innovation Fund to connect startups and MSMEs with markets and finance. "To connect startups and MSMEs with markets and finance, we have launched initiatives like the BRICS Incubator Network, the BRICS MSME Portal, and the BRICS Startup Innovation Fund. You can all leverage these cooperation frameworks to enhance the exchange of investment and talent among our nations," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also highlighted India's focus on resilience, saying the country has diversified and strengthened supply chains across sectors ranging from energy to technology. "The theme of India’s BRICS chairmanship is 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability.' Over the past 12 years, India has made this mantra the foundation of its economic and trade policies," he said.

"Regarding resilience, India has made supply chains spanning sectors from energy to technology more diversified and reliable. It is a result of this resilience that, even amidst global uncertainties, India today offers the assurance of growth and stability," he added. He said India is rapidly expanding its roads, railways, ports and airports while building capabilities in strategic sectors including shipbuilding, semiconductors, quantum technology, critical minerals and biotechnology. "We are rapidly expanding our roads, railways, ports, and airports. Simultaneously, we are building new capabilities in strategic sectors such as shipbuilding, semiconductors, quantum technology, critical minerals, and biotechnology," PM Modi said.

Highlighting India's digital infrastructure, PM Modi said the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has given fresh momentum to financial inclusion and digital transactions. "India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has given fresh momentum to financial inclusion and digital transactions on a massive scale. Today, 50% of the world's real-time payments take place using this technology," he said.

The BRICS Business Forum is the flagship private-sector platform of the grouping and brings together business leaders, Ministers and Heads of State to discuss trade, investment, finance, technology and development challenges. The forum is being held as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit under its 2026 chairship. India's chairship is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", with development, sustainability and innovation among its key focus areas.

The Leaders' Session was attended by BRICS leaders, Chairs of the BRICS Business Council and the BRICS Women's Business Alliance. PM Modi also joined the dignitaries for a group photograph. BRICS currently comprises 11 countries -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE. According to background information on India's 2026 chairship, BRICS members collectively account for around 49.5 per cent of the global population, 40 per cent of global GDP and 26 per cent of global trade. The Business Forum also plays an agenda-setting role, with its conclusions and Business Council recommendations regularly reflected in BRICS Summit declarations and follow-up work plans.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde felicitates Virat Kohli in London, hails India icon as 'down-to-earth'
Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde felicitates Virat Kohli in London
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Iran's Pezeshkian on sidelines of BRICS summit
PM Modi meets Iran's Pezeshkian on sidelines of BRICS summit
SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda in trouble? Here's why South stars get SIR notices
Rajamouli, Mahesh, Samantha in trouble? Here's why South star get SIR notices
BRICS Summit 2026: President Pezeshkian questions bloc's response to sanctions, blockade, war
BRICS Summit 2026: President Pezeshkian questions bloc's response to war
Paresh Rawal asks ‘Is Gujarat in Bangladesh or Pakistan?’ as National Film Awards move out of Delhi
Paresh Rawal asks ‘Is Gujarat in Bangladesh or Pakistan?’ as National Film Award
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement