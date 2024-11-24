According to Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, the Congress raised the issue of the indictment of the Gautam Adani group in the US on bribery charges

At an all-party meeting held in the national capital on Sunday, the Congress called for discussion in Parliament on bribery charges against the Adani Group according to party leader Pramod Tiwari. Ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament is set to commence tommorow and slated to continue till December 20, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju convened a meeting this morning with the floor leaders of political parties in both the upper and lower houses of Parliament.

The all-party meeting that began at 11 am at the Main Committee Room, at Parliament House Annexe in the national capital was was presided over by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh.

According to Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, the Congress raised the issue of the indictment of the Gautam Adani group in the US on bribery charges. They also raised the sitution in Manipur, he said.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Congress MP Tiwari said, "Before the Winter session, the Congress has urged the government that the US Department of Justice in New York has taken cognizance that a major industrial house here is not only controlling the industry but also controlling the government. As per the reports, the Adani Group has given bribes worth about Rs 2300 crore to the ruling party leaders and officials for various industries related to solar energy."

"We have asked to raise the Manipur issue...Rapes, murders are happening and there is no law and order in Manipur...There is unemployment in the country. All records have been broken. The issue of withdrawal of the forces should be taken up in the Parliament. I am also worried that the pollution situation in Northern India is becoming more and more serious," the Congress leader added.

Meanwhile The Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, Railways Amendment Bill are among the bills that are likely to be considered for discussion in this Winter Session of Parliament that will be convened on November 25.

In the legislative business, the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024, Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill are likely to be taken up during the third session of the 18th Lok Sabha and 266th session of the Rajya Sabha.

Along with these, the Boilers Bill 2024, Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya Bill, 2024, Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024 and the Indian Ports Bill, 2024 will also be taken up.

During the Financial business, there can be a discussion and voting on First Batch of Supplementary Demands for the year 2024-25 and introduction, consideration and passing/return of Appropriation Bill.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)