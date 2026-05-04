At 9 AM: TMC-BJP locked in close battle in West Bengal, DMK edges AIADMK past, UDF to return to power

In Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) held a narrow advantage over the AIADMK-led alliance, leading in about 55 seats compared to around 25 for the opposition bloc.

As early trends from the West Bengal Assembly elections came in around 9 am, a close contest emerged between the Bharatiya Janata Party (Bharatiya Janata Party) and the Trinamool Congress (All India Trinamool Congress). Both parties are currently showing about 112 leads each according to early trends. The EC is yet to release early trends so far.

What early trends are showing?

In Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) held a narrow advantage over the AIADMK-led alliance, leading in about 55 seats compared to around 25 for the opposition bloc.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Arjun Singh from the Noapara constituency in West Bengal has alleged irregularities at the counting centre. He claimed that neither he nor his election agent had been allowed entry while announcements were being made about opening the strong room, calling it a possible attempt at malpractice. He said the matter would be raised with the election observer and a formal complaint would be filed.

"Till now the candidate or the election agent has not reached the counting centre, and they are making announcements that they are opening the strong room. This is an attempt to commit fraud. We will complain right now, we are going to the observer," he told ANI.

These figures have emerged after the Electronic Voting Machine counting began at 08:30 am. The Election Commission is yet to declare any official trends.As the counting began, patrolling was being carried out with armoured vehicles in West Bengal's Malda, meanwhile, several strong rooms swiftly opened across Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, before the beginning of counting procedure.

Verbal spat broke down between agents of TMC and BJP

A verbal spat broke out between polling agents of both parties, in which TMC alleged of not allowed to take files and pen inside the counting centre, however, the same was allowed to BJP polling agents.

"They are not allowing us to take files or pens inside, but the BJP polling agents are allowed to take them inside. Rules should be the same for everyone. We are the people of Mamata Banerjee. There is no bigger identity than this," a TMC polling agent said.

On the other hand, the BJP accused the TMC polling agents of not carrying identity cards for entering the polling station.

"They are not carrying their ID cards. We are wearing our ID cards. They are creating a ruckus unnecessarily. BJP is winning with a majority in West Bengal and even in Bhabanipur," the BJP polling agent said.

Heavy three-layer security was deployed early morning on Monday to prepare for the vote count of the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.Dozens of security personnel were deployed at the gate of the college, with barricades in place as officials checked every vehicle coming in.

Loyola College is one of the counting centres that houses the EVMs for counting nearly 4.8 crore large votes polled. Queen Mary's College and Anna University are also some of the other counting centres set up for today.



(With ANI inputs)