At 67.11%, 2019 turnout highest for Lok Sabha polls

Headlines

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM Biren Singh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Food that can keep you hydrated

10 ways to remove face tan naturally

Popular wives of foreign cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Ameesha Patel reveals what she wishes to change in her and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: ‘I would edit…’

VD meets DQ: Vijay Deverakonda wishes Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha earns more than Liger, fans react

HomeIndia

India

At 67.11%, 2019 turnout highest for Lok Sabha polls

EC figures are provisional and voting in Vellore is yet to take place.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 20, 2019, 10:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

An estimated 67.11% of the nearly 91 crore electors turned up to cast their vote in this year's seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, the highest ever turnout recorded in any parliamentary polls in India.
The overall turnout in 2014 was 66.40%.

But, the Election Commission figures are provisional and are subject to change.The overall turnout was recorded at 67.11%, as per data available on Monday morning. Out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, elections were held in 542 constituencies as the EC had cancelled polls to the Vellore constituency on the grounds of excessive use of money power.
The poll panel is yet to announce a fresh date for elections in Vellore.

While there were 83.40 crore voters in the 2014 polls, their number stood at 90.99 crore as on April 23, the day third phase of polling took place for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In the 2009 elections, the turnout was pegged at 56.9%. In 2019, the voter turnout saw a decreasing trend from the first to the seventh phase, which took place on Sunday.

According to data provided by the EC, in phase one, the turnout was 69.61%. It went down marginally to 69.44% in phase two and further down to 68.40% in the third phase.In the fourth phase, the turnout saw a dip of nearly three% and stood at 65.50%. In the fifth phase, the turnout was 64.16%, but went up marginally to 64.40% in the sixth and penultimate phase. In the seventh and the last phase, it was 65.15%, according to the EC's Voter Turnout app on Monday evening.

The cumulative turnout figure of the first six phases stood at 67.34%, which is 1.21% more than the corresponding constituencies in 2014.
Madhya Pradesh's turnout was 5.92% more than that in 2014 and Himachal Pradesh's 5.1% higher than that in the last Lok Sabha polls. Chandigarh on the other hand recorded a massive dip in turnout as compared to the last elections. The turnout went down by 10.27%.

Punjab also witnessed a lower turnout as compared to 2014. The gap was a glaring 5.64%.In most of the states the turnout was marginally higher by 2.5% than 2014.
Out of 18 lakh registered voters, 16.49 lakh have sent their postal ballots to their respective returning officers as on May 17.

The postal ballots were electronically transmitted to the service voters.They have to download it, fill it and send it by speed post. Interestingly, the gap between male and female voters turning out to cast their vote is narrowing since 2009. In 2009, the gap was nine%, which went down to 1.4% in 2014. It now tentatively stands at 0.4% now. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What is Alia Bhatt's 'five senses technique' to cope with anxiety and panic attacks?

OnePlus Bullets Z2 ANC neckband earphones goes on sale in India, priced at Rs 2299

Assam: Man found dead in BJP office under mysterious circumstances

Abhishek Bachchan breaks silence on his box office failures, facing rejections: ‘Being underrated as an actor…’

Eris: 5 common symptoms of the new fast-spreading Covid variant EG.5

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE