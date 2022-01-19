At 2.82 lakh new Covid cases, India sees over 18% single-day rise

India reported 2,82,970 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, which is a rise of over 18 per cent from the previous day's count. At the same time, 441 deaths were registered to take the toll to 4,87,202, said the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, India recorded 2,38,018 new infections and 310 deaths.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has jumped to 18,31,000 which constitutes 4.83 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The Omicron infection tally has risen to 8,961 across the nation, an increase of 0.79 per cent from Tuesday's.

The recovery of 1,88,157 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,55,83,039. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 93.88 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 18,69,642 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 70.74 crore cumulative tests.

The weekly positivity rate has climbed to 15.53 per cent amid a sudden spike in cases. The daily positivity rate has declined to 15.13 per cent.

With the administration of over 76 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 158.88 crore as of Wednesday morning.

More than 12.84 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Wednesday morning.