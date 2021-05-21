Headlines

At 2.59 lakh COVID-19 cases, India records lowest daily number in a month

India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,60,31,991 with 30,27,925 active cases and 2,91,331 deaths so far.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 21, 2021, 01:56 PM IST

India registered record deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday with 4,529 deaths -- the highest number of fatalities from Covid-19 infection in any country so far. It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6. These three are the worst-hit by the pandemic.

 

Fresh COVID-19 cases came down below the three lakh mark for the first time on May 17 after touching a record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

 

India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,60,31,991 with 30,27,925 active cases and 2,91,331 deaths so far.

 

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,57,295 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,27,12,735 being cured of COVID-19 till date.

 

The Health Ministry said that a total of 19,18,79,503 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 14,82,754 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 32,44,17,870 samples have been tested up to May 20 for COVID-19. Of these 20,61,683 samples were tested on Thursday.

