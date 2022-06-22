At 15 degrees Celsius, Srinagar records coldest June day in 7 years on Wednesday

(Image Source: IANS)

According to India Meteorological Department, Srinagar recorded the coldest June day in 7 years on Tuesday. Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which is the coldest June day since 1975. With day temperature remaining at 15 degrees Celsius, the temperature in Srinagar was 14.2 degrees below normal.

"Tuesday's maximum temperature is 14.2 degrees below normal. A temperature of 15 degrees Celsius is very common in February in Srinagar," a Met department official said. Higher reaches in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have received fresh snowfall during the last three days. Chilly wind blowing into the Valley from snow-clad mountains has pushed the temperature down in the hinterland.

Weather office has forecast improvement from Wednesday afternoon onwards. With incessant rains across Kashmir, the temperatures in the region plummeted further with Srinagar recording maximum day temperature of 15 Degree Celsius. The last time the maximum temperature in Srinagar plummeted to 15.2 degrees Celsius was on June 4, 2015.

The MeT office had predicted widespread moderate to heavy rain, thunder-storm with strong winds at some places in Jammu division and widespread light to moderate rain or snowfall on the higher reaches over the region on Wednesday evening.

Jammu and Katra towns on Wednesday witnessed about 13.5 degrees Celsius temperatures below normal. Jammu recorded 24.7 degrees Celsius day temperature, Katra 21.6 degrees Celsius, Bhaderwah 16.8 degrees Celsius, Batote 15.4 degrees Celsius and Banihal 15.3 degrees Celsius temperatures. Kargil recorded a lowest temperature of 8.9 degrees Celsius while Leh recorded 7.4 degrees Celsius.