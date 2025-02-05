Founded in 2022 under Tessile Clothing Pvt Limited, Asuka Couture is redefining luxury menswear by fusing heritage-rich craftsmanship with contemporary sophistication,

A New Chapter in Luxury Menswear

Ahmedabad, India ,04 February, 2025 — Asuka Couture, India’s leading luxury menswear brand, proudly announces the launch of its latest store in Ahmedabad, further solidifying its presence in India’s high-end fashion landscape. Renowned for seamlessly blending Indian tradition with modern sophistication, Asuka Couture has become synonymous with luxury, elegance, and impeccable craftsmanship.

Having already established itself as a distinguished name in Hyderabad and Mumbai, this expansion into Ahmedabad marks an exciting new chapter. The city, known for its rich textile legacy and refined fashion sensibilities, is the perfect destination for Asuka Couture’s exquisite range of menswear. The brand aims to elevate men’s fashion in Gujarat by offering impeccably tailored ensembles that celebrate grandeur, heritage, and contemporary charm.

Ahmedabad: A Growing Hub for Luxury Fashion

Ahmedabad has long been recognized for its deep-rooted connection to Indian textiles, craftsmanship, and evolving fashion trends. With an increasing demand for premium, custom-tailored menswear, the city provides an ideal opportunity for Asuka Couture to introduce its unparalleled expertise in fine tailoring and luxury fashion.

With more discerning men seeking bespoke ethnic wear, classic formal attire, and high-fashion tuxedos, Asuka Couture brings its signature blend of heritage-infused craftsmanship and modern silhouettes to meet the rising demand for sophisticated, one-of-a-kind garments.

This expansion also reflects the evolving fashion preferences of today’s customers—men who appreciate flawless cuts, rich textures, and intricate detailing while embracing contemporary design aesthetics.

A Store Designed for an Elevated Shopping Experience

Located at Shop No. 4 & 5, 3rd Eye One Complex, Panchvati Circle, Chimanlal Girdharlal Rd, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad, the newly opened store offers an immersive retail experience designed to reflect the essence of Asuka Couture’s luxurious world.

Customers stepping into the boutique are welcomed into a space that exudes opulence, refinement, and exclusivity. The interiors feature sleek design elements, elegant lighting, and meticulously curated displays, creating an atmosphere where every detail speaks of the brand’s commitment to excellence.

A dedicated team of fashion consultants and expert tailors ensures a personalized shopping experience, guiding clients through the art of bespoke tailoring, fabric selection, and custom fittings. Whether shopping for a wedding ensemble, formal attire, or a statement tuxedo, clients can expect unparalleled attention to detail and premium service.

Curated Collections for the Modern Gentleman

Asuka Couture’s Ahmedabad store houses the brand’s most celebrated collections, carefully designed to cater to a variety of style preferences and occasions:

Rajgharana Collection – Royal Heritage Reimagined

A tribute to India’s royal lineage, this collection features intricately embroidered sherwanis, rich silk bandhgalas, and regal drapes, designed for men who want to exude majesty and sophistication. Perfect for weddings, grand festivities, and cultural events, the Rajgharana Collection embraces timeless craftsmanship and detailed embellishments.

Primavera Collection – Modern Luxury with a Timeless Touch

A sophisticated take on Western casual wear, this collection includes silk shirts, lightweight jackets, and tailored separates that seamlessly blend relaxed elegance with high-end fashion. Designed for the modern gentleman who values effortless style, Primavera offers refined wardrobe essentials that transition seamlessly from day to night.

The Noble Pursuits – Power Dressing at Its Finest

A collection that embodies bold sophistication and confidence, The Noble Pursuits features impeccably tailored suits and tuxedos, ideal for corporate executives, formal events, and evening galas. With sharp cuts, luxurious fabrics, and intricate detailing, this collection sets the standard for modern power dressing.

Sins of Stardust – The Ultimate Red-Carpet Experience

A statement collection for men who own the night, Sins of Stardust is crafted for grand celebrations, high-profile events, and exclusive gatherings. Each tuxedo in this collection is designed to exude magnetism, charm, and celestial elegance, making every wearer the center of attention.

A Legacy of Craftsmanship and Attention to Detail

Every garment at Asuka Couture is a masterpiece of fine tailoring, intricate embroidery, and luxurious materials. The brand is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of Indian craftsmanship, using premium fabrics sourced from Banaras, Turkey, and Italy and advanced manufacturing techniques from Germany and Japan.

At the heart of Asuka Couture’s success lies its ability to create garments that tell a story—whether it’s a sherwani adorned with handwoven motifs, a tuxedo with precisely tailored lapels, or a bespoke suit that fits like a second skin.

The brand’s artisans, designers, and tailors work tirelessly to ensure each creation is not just clothing but an expression of art and luxury.

The Vision Behind Asuka Couture

Founded in 2022 under Tessile Clothing Pvt Limited, Asuka Couture is helmed by the Mohnani brothers—Gaurav, Piyush, Varun, Priyansh, and Aryan, who share a singular vision: to redefine luxury menswear by fusing heritage with contemporary refinement.

“Ahmedabad is a city that appreciates craftsmanship and fine detailing, making it a perfect fit for Asuka Couture. We are excited to introduce our creations to men who demand the very best in design, fit, and exclusivity,” says Piyush Mohnani, Co-Founder and Head of Marketing at Asuka Couture.

With its mission to “Grace the world with the fragrance of tomorrow,” Asuka Couture continues to push boundaries in Indian and international luxury fashion, establishing itself as a brand that celebrates timeless style while embracing innovation.

Loved by Celebrities, Adored by Style Icons

Asuka Couture has become a go-to brand for celebrities, influencers, and fashion-forward individuals who seek impeccable craftsmanship and statement-making ensembles. The brand’s designs have been worn by high-profile personalities at weddings, red-carpet events, and global fashion showcases, proving its stature in India’s luxury fashion scene.

Its blend of bespoke tailoring, innovative design, and rich heritage has earned the brand a loyal clientele that values authenticity, refinement, and exclusivity.

Visit the New Ahmedabad Store Today

The Ahmedabad store is now open, welcoming customers to explore an exquisite collection of luxury menswear and experience the unparalleled craftsmanship of Asuka Couture.

Location: Shop No. 4 & 5, 3rd Eye One Complex, Panchvati Circle, Chimanlal Girdharlal Rd, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad

Contact: 9063356542

Website: www.asukacouture.com

About Asuka Couture

Driven by a passion for excellence, Asuka Couture is a name synonymous with timeless elegance, bold individuality, and superior craftsmanship.

