Astonishing the world with his incredible skills and expertise as a fitness coach, enter Daz Sidhu

The Punjabi talent has been working toward giving back to his community through his proficiency and passion for fitness through his brand DSFN.

Enough has already spoken about a few professionals and experts across industries exceeding boundaries in all that they choose to do in their careers and endeavors in life. Still, it feels much more discussions are needed around them for the world to know their brilliance and genius. It is essential to put more light on the journeys of these self-driven and determined professionals, who have been walking their path to success and glory, proving their mettle to the world and, most importantly, motivating and inspiring other budding talents in their industries, just like Daz Sidhu has been doing since the last few years in fitness.

Daz Sidhu grew up like just another kid from the neighborhood vying to make it huge in his career. Hence, as a young teenager, he decided to move to overseas for further studies and, after finishing his Business Diploma, chose to become a Police Officer in New Zealand. This was the time he began training at the local gym, but a knee injury had him to change his plans and take a brief hiatus from clearing all the physical aspects of the Police Training. He took time to recover and got back to training. After graduating as a Police Officer in 2018 at 25 years, he realized he had fallen in love with fitness and nutrition.

Over the years, Daz Sidhu has gathered much data, knowledge, and experience, and learning from the mistakes in his journeys has today become an expert in fitness coaching and training. To make an influential impact within his Punjabi community, he has been changing lives through DSFN and turning people into their best versions, both physically and mentally.

People get a personalized workout program, which he designs as per his client’s needs and, as an online fitness coach, demonstrates for each exercise. Also, he provides personalized meal plans as per the client’s food preferences or allergies.

Overall, Daz Sidhu (@dazsidhu) provides a 360-degree fitness coaching and training approach with personalized meal plans that offer the overall transformation that people seek.

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)