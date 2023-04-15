Assets worth Rs 11,684 crore, 160 cases, ties with ISI: Ashraf, Atiq Ahmed’s crime report card

Assets worth 11,684 crores, 160 cases, ties with ISI: Ashraf, Atiq Ahmed’s family report card

Gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while being escorted to Prayagraj for a checkup. Just one day after his son, Asad Ahmed, was murdered in an encounter in Jhansi, Atiq Ahmed was shot and died. Atiq, Asad and Ashraf were wanted in relation to Umesh Pal’s murder case.

After being linked to the death of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 BSP Legislator Raju Pal murder case, Atiq and his family have gained media attention.

Cases against Atiq Ahmed and family:

The family of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed is the subject of more than 160 criminal cases, according to the Uttar Pradesh police.

Atiq has been named in 100 cases, compared to 52 cases against his brother Ashraf, three cases against his wife Shaista Praveen, and four and one cases each against his kids Ali and Umar Ahmad.

Atiq and his family's assets worth Rs 11,684 crore have been seized, and 54 of his cases are currently being heard in various courts. According to the Prayagraj district administration, Atiq and his friends were forcibly occupying assets worth Rs. 751 crores. In accordance with the terms of the Gangster Act, Praveen, a BSP politician, has also had properties worth Rs 8 crores taken by the police.

In Atiq Ahmed's home, the Enforcement Directorate recently discovered papers related to 200 bank accounts and assets totalling crores.

Atiq and his goons were forced to shut down their business of unlawful contracts and bids after the Yogi government took control of the state, which resulted in significant losses for them. Atiq Ahmed, his colleagues, and their gang have so far been released from ownership of land valued at Rs 417 crores.

The real estate developers Sanjeev Aggarwal and Deepak Bhargav, chartered accountant Sabeeh Ahmed, Asif Jafri, and Seetaram Shukla, as well as their attorneys and accomplices Saulat Hanif Khan, Khalid Zafar, Asad, Vadood Ahmed, Kali, and Mohsin, were the targets of the raids, a source said.

According to the charge sheet submitted by UP Police, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed had admitted to having close ties to both Lashkar-e-Taiba and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Ashraf Ahmed, the brother of Atiq Ahmed, has a criminal history dating back to 1992. This includes a kidnapping case in the Rae Bareli and Chandauli districts, as well as other instances reported to the Muthiganj police station in Prayagraj. Three times, cases brought under the Gangster Act against Ashraf were dropped. Property belonging to Ashraf worth Rs 27.33 crores has been seized by the police.