Assembly Polls 2022: What is EPIC Number and how to find it if you don't have Voter ID Card?

EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identification Card and the EPIC number is the voter ID card number. Issued by the Election Commission of India, the voter ID card serves as identification proof for Indian citizens over the age of 18. The voter ID card also allows Indians to cast their vote in municipal, state, and national elections.

In order to make it easier for you to exercise your voting right, the Election Commission of India has made it easier for voters to download the elector's photo identity card (e-EPIC) online.

This can become helpful in case you lose your original voter id card or misplace it.

How to find EPIC Number on Voter ID Card?

The EPIC number can be found on the voter ID card. It's right above the top of your photo on your voter ID card.

How to find EPIC Number if you don't have Voter ID Card?

In case you do not have your voter ID card with you, you can still find the basic details about your voter ID online by following some simple steps mentioned below and get your EPIC number online.

Visit the Electoral Search website.

Select the 'search by details' option.

Fill in all the required fields.

Enter the captcha code and click the search button.

You will find your name in the list below.

Click the 'view details' icon

You will find all your information, including your EPIC number.