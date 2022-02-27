Assembly Polls 2022: Here's how you can get your EPIC number without a Voter ID card

Uttar Pradesh has entered the fifth phase of its seven-phase polling for the Assembly elections 2022 today (February 27). The election will take place in 61 constituencies across 12 districts.

As per reports, over 2.24 crore people will vote in the fifth phase for 692 candidates.

Now, the number one requirement for voting is the Voter ID card, without which, no individual is allowed to vote. The Voter ID has a unique EPIC number (Electors Photo Identification Card) that determines the identity of the individual.

The Voter ID is issued by the Election Commission of India and it also serves as identification proof for Indian citizens over the age of 18.

With elections in full swing, the Election Commission of India has made it easy for voters to download the elector's photo identity card (e-EPIC) online so that voting takes place in full capacity.

This may come in handy for those who have lost their original Voter ID cards or have misplaced them.

For the unversed, the EPIC number can be found on the Voter ID card right above your photo.

Here's how you can find your EPIC number if you don't have a Voter ID Card?

Visit the Electoral Search website.

Select the 'search by details' option.

Fill in all the required fields.

Enter the captcha code and click the search button.

You will find your name in the list below.

Click the 'view details' icon

You will find all your information, including your EPIC number.