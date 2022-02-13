Assembly Polls 2022: Here's how you can check if you are eligible to vote on February 14

The second phase of voting for the Assembly elections 2022 will take place in Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Punjab on February 14. The most important document one needs for voting is a Voter ID.

The Voter ID is issued by the Election Commission to individuals above eighteen years. The Voter ID is not only important for voting but is also one of the most important ID cards that deems you as an Indian.

The Voter ID card was initially introduced in 1993. The ID has your name and address printed on it along with an alphanumeric code on it.

The Election Commission has a list of eligible voters with them according to the area and state that they are supposed to vote from. It is advised that before voting, the electorate should check if their name is present in the electoral roll or not. If your name is missing then you can always contact the Election Commission.

Here’s how you can check your name in the electoral roll using your Voter ID:

- Visit the National Voters' Service portal - www.nvsp.in

- Select 'Search in electoral roll' on the page

- Then click on - https://electoralsearch.in/

- On the redirected page you can search for your details putting in your Voter ID details

- You also have the option to search for your information using your name, sex, state, date of birth, district, father's or husband's name

- After entering your details, enter the Captcha code and submit

- If your name appears on the search then you are eligible to vote in the second phase on February 14.

In case, your name does not appear on the screen, that means you aren't eligible to vote in the upcoming polls.