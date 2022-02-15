Assembly Polls 2022: Goa recorded highest voter turnout at 78.94% followed by phase 2 of UP, Uttarakhand

The single-phase Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Goa, and phase two of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls concluded on Monday. The Election Commission of India expressed gratitude to all stakeholders especially to the voters for their enthusiastic and fearless participation in the election process today.

The Commission particularly thanks PwD electors, senior citizens, and service voters for taking part in elections honouring Covid-19 protocol norms.

As per the Election Commission, while Uttarakhand recorded 61.58 percent voters' turnout in the Assembly elections, Goa achieved 78.94 percent voters' turnout while Uttar Pradesh recorded 62.99 percent voters' turnout.

Polling was conducted peacefully in 36,823 polling Stations spread across 165 Assembly Constituencies today, in the states of Uttarakhand, Goa, and for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh. The elections were conducted for single-phase elections in 40 ACs in Goa, 70 ACs in Uttarakhand, and for 55 ACs in Uttar Pradesh's second phase of their Assembly Elections.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

While announcing the polls, the Election Commission chief had said, "As COVID cases soared in view of Omicron variant, ECI held meetings with Union Health Secretary & Home Secretary, experts, & health secretaries of States. After taking these views & ground situation, ECI decided to announce polls with safety norms in place."