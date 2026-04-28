Assembly Exit Polls 2026: Ahead of May 4 Verdict, Zee News’ AI Anchor Zeenia Predicts Winners in 5 Key States

The Assembly Elections 2026 will conclude on April 29 after West Bengal ends voting at 6 pm. Exit polls will then start coming for the predictions of the high-stake battle in the five polling bound states.

The Assembly Elections 2026 will conclude on April 29 after West Bengal ends voting at 6 pm. Exit polls will then start coming for the predictions of the high-stake battle in the five polling bound states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry.

The results for the 2026 Assembly elections across these five states will be declared on May 4, but the first clear picture of voters’ mood is set to come earlier. Zee News will air its exit poll coverage on April 29 from 5 pm. It will be led by its AI anchor Zeenia, who will break down trends across the five states.

How Zeenia is reading the numbers

Zee News has said its AI-driven analysis will depend on data analytics and artificial intelligence to map voting patterns and trends. The channel pointed to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where Zeenia’s projections were widely followed as a reference point for this year’s exercise. The network clarified that exit polls do not predict final results but give a snapshot of public sentiment after voting ends.

How these states are special?

In the second phase of West Bengal Elections 2026, the remaining 142 seats will go to polls tomorrow. After this, all eyes will be on May 4, when the counting from the EVMs will give the final results. On Wednesday, exit polls are expected to offer a broad view of where the political parties stand and which parties managed to connect with voters on the ground.

Exit polls in these states are mostly considered as an early predicter of voter sentiment, especially in tightly contested elections. What makes elections in these specific states more special is that except Assam, no other state has seen a massive BJP victory (in some states none at all) in state elections.

In West Bengal and Assam, where election battles are usually more polarized, exit polls are closely watched for signs of shifts in regional dominance or consolidation of vote banks. Whereas, in the South states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, politics is defined by strong party systems and ideological alignments, which means that even small shifts in vote share reflected in exit polls can prove to be significant seat changes. Puducherry, though smaller, becomes crucial in understanding alliance arithmetic and southern political trends.

Which is the high-stake election state this season?

West Bengal has drawn the most attention this election season. The first phase of polling on April 23 witnessed voting across 152 seats, with turnout reported at 93.2 percent – highest ever in the state’s history. The polling for the second phase will begin from 7 am and end at 6 pm on Wednesday.

Zeenia’s analysis will cover all 294 seats in the state and break down trends region by region. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee won 215 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 77. Whether that balance changes this time will be closely watched.

A look at the other states

In Assam, voting took place in a single phase on April 9. The state is presently governed by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that has 80 seats in the 126-member Assembly. The Congress has 23 seats, while other Opposition parties together account for another 23.

Tamil Nadu also voted in one phase on April 23. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led by Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin is in power with 158 MLAs, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has 67. The exit polls are expected to indicate whether the ruling party has held its ground or if there is any change in voters’ preference.

Kerala voted on April 9 in a single phase. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is in government with 95 seats in the 140-member Assembly, while the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) holds 42. Early trends will show if the incumbents continue or changes.

With 33 seats, Puducherry also went to polls on April 9. The All India NR Congress is in power in alliance with the BJP, while the DMK and Congress are in the Opposition. Exit poll estimates from the union territory will be part of the same broadcast.