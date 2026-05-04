Assembly Elections Results 2026 Live Update: PM Modi hails BJP's win in West Bengal, Assam, by-elections, calls its win 'Trust in Democracy'

Assembly Elections Results 2026 Live Update:

Assembly Elections Results 2026 Live Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed BJP's win in both West Bengal and Assam and congratulated party workers while saying calling the state assembly election results day as 'historic' after BJP wins the election for the first time since indepence in the state.

BJP's 'Historic, Special day'

During the PM's address at the party headquarters in the national capital, Modi expressed happiness at BJP's remarkable performance in the two eastern states. He said, "Today is a historic day. It is unprecedented. When years of efforts turn into success, the happiness that is seen on the faces of people is the same happiness that I see on the faces of BJP workers across the country today."

Calling today's day as both historic and special, PM Modi termed the party's win as "trust in democracy and evoked the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'. He said, "As a party worker, I share the joy of every BJP worker. Today is a special day in many ways. It marks the announcement of a bright future for the country. This is a day of trust. Trust in India's great democracy. Trust in the politics of performance... Trust in the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'."

Hailing BJP President Nitin Nabin's efforts, PM Modi attributed BJP's massive win to him and said, "These were the first assembly elections since BJP President Nitin Nabin assumed the presidency. The guidance provided to every party worker during these elections proved invaluable in this victory."

He also mentioned that BJP has seen victory in not only in the assembly elections 2026 but also in the by-elections. PM Modi expressed gratitude to people who gave BJP their mandate. "The results of various by-elections today were also very encouraging. In the by-elections held in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland, and Tripura, our candidates were blessed by the people and won in these states as well. NDA leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar also won a landslide victory," he said while addressing the workers. \

Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates

As per the last trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP is leading in 99 seats and won 107 seats out of 294, while the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leading in 37 seats while it won 44 seats, followed by the Indian National Congress (INC) with victory on 2 seats while leading in none. The Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) also performed the same as the Congress, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is also leading in one seat.

The 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections have delivered a significant blow to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), as the long-held assumption of a consolidated Muslim and secular vote bank has crumbled.

A surge of regional and identity-based parties has successfully fractured the TMC's traditional support base, paving the way for a dominant showing by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in urban and suburban corridors.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has crossed the majority mark, leading in 102 seats in the 126-member assembly.