Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vedaa box office collection day 1: John Abraham races ahead of Akshay Kumar, but fails to beat his last film, earns...

Assembly elections schedule: Election Commission to announce dates today

ISRO launches third SSLV carrying Earth Observation Satellite, watch video

Shraddha Kapoor says no one wanted to work with her in Bollywood, had no work for months: 'Bahut kathin..'

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: IMA announces withdrawal of services for 24 hours on August 17

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vedaa box office collection day 1: John Abraham races ahead of Akshay Kumar, but fails to beat his last film, earns...

Vedaa box office collection day 1: John Abraham races ahead of Akshay Kumar, but fails to beat his last film, earns...

Viral video: Baby elephant finds cozy shelter under mom's umbrella body amid rain, watch

Viral video: Baby elephant finds cozy shelter under mom's umbrella body amid rain, watch

Meet influencer-turned-actor, who was once television host, worked in hit series, now runs Rs 2500 crore company

Meet influencer-turned-actor, who was once television host, worked in hit series, now runs Rs 2500 crore company

10 most successful father-son duos of Indian cinema 

10 most successful father-son duos of Indian cinema 

8 most brilliant Indian mathematicians and their contributions

8 most brilliant Indian mathematicians and their contributions

6 spectacular 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

6 spectacular 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

साइकिल पर तिरंगा और 90s का गाना, लड़की ने बनाया सोशल मीडिया को दिवाना

साइकिल पर तिरंगा और 90s का गाना, लड़की ने बनाया सोशल मीडिया को दिवाना

केरल की दीवार बनी ट्रेन, सोशल मीडिया पर Viral हुआ अनोखा वीडियो

केरल की दीवार बनी ट्रेन, सोशल मीडिया पर Viral हुआ अनोखा वीडियो

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Budget-friendly foreign destinations for Indians under Rs 30,000 per person

Budget-friendly foreign destinations for Indians under Rs 30,000 per person

Hypertension: 5 Ayurvedic drinks to treat high blood pressure at home naturally

Hypertension: 5 Ayurvedic drinks to treat high blood pressure at home naturally

This Bollywood star worked with Mahatma Gandhi, went to jail; his daughter died tragically at...

This Bollywood star worked with Mahatma Gandhi, went to jail; his daughter died tragically at...

TATA Curvv EV Review: Style Quotient, Redefined! A Game Changer In Electric SUV I Auto Tech Review

TATA Curvv EV Review: Style Quotient, Redefined! A Game Changer In Electric SUV I Auto Tech Review

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Vedaa box office collection day 1: John Abraham races ahead of Akshay Kumar, but fails to beat his last film, earns...

Vedaa box office collection day 1: John Abraham races ahead of Akshay Kumar, but fails to beat his last film, earns...

Meet influencer-turned-actor, who was once television host, worked in hit series, now runs Rs 2500 crore company

Meet influencer-turned-actor, who was once television host, worked in hit series, now runs Rs 2500 crore company

Shraddha Kapoor says no one wanted to work with her in Bollywood, had no work for months: 'Bahut kathin..'

Shraddha Kapoor says no one wanted to work with her in Bollywood, had no work for months: 'Bahut kathin..'

HomeIndia

India

Assembly elections schedule: Election Commission to announce dates today

The term of the legislative assembly in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand is ending on November 3, November 26, January 2025 respectively

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 09:53 AM IST

Assembly elections schedule: Election Commission to announce dates today
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The ECI is likely to release the dates of the subsequent assembly polls today itself at 3 PM as assembly elections are imminent in Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory. The term of the legislative assembly in Haryana and Maharashtra is ending on November 3 and November 26 respectively. On the other hand, the term for the legislative assembly of Jharkhand is up to January 2025. Considering these timelines, the ECI is in a position where it has to quickly come up with the finalization of the election schedule to announce. Perhaps the most important point of this statement is the expected elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which have not taken place since 2014. This is a notable gap, especially following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, which led to the bifurcation of the region into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The ECI wants to hold assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir before the apex court’s deadline of September 30, 2024. This would create a basis for a restoration of democracy in a part of the country that has been under direct control from the center for almost a decade. Recently, the Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar visited the region to assess the electoral processes in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at a press conference in Jammu, he said, “We are committed to conducting polls in Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest and we will not let any internal or external forces derail the election. All political parties in Jammu and Kashmir are batting strongly for holding assembly elections as soon as possible.”
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Here's why BCCI selected Morne Morkel over Indian stars like Lakshmipathy Balaji and R Vinay Kumar

Here's why BCCI selected Morne Morkel over Indian stars like Lakshmipathy Balaji and R Vinay Kumar

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: IMA announces withdrawal of services for 24 hours on August 17

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: IMA announces withdrawal of services for 24 hours on August 17

Kangana Ranaut wants to get Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir to do work 'significant to society': What they are doing is...

Kangana Ranaut wants to get Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir to do work 'significant to society': What they are doing is...

Ola Electric launches 'Roadster Series' motorcycles, starting at Rs...

Ola Electric launches 'Roadster Series' motorcycles, starting at Rs...

Shraddha Kapoor says no one wanted to work with her in Bollywood, had no work for months: 'Bahut kathin..'

Shraddha Kapoor says no one wanted to work with her in Bollywood, had no work for months: 'Bahut kathin..'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Budget-friendly foreign destinations for Indians under Rs 30,000 per person

Budget-friendly foreign destinations for Indians under Rs 30,000 per person

Hypertension: 5 Ayurvedic drinks to treat high blood pressure at home naturally

Hypertension: 5 Ayurvedic drinks to treat high blood pressure at home naturally

This Bollywood star worked with Mahatma Gandhi, went to jail; his daughter died tragically at...

This Bollywood star worked with Mahatma Gandhi, went to jail; his daughter died tragically at...

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh a word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas; even his flop made Rs 1000 crore

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh a word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas; even his flop made Rs 1000 crore

Meet engineer-turned-actress, who left her business for films, one adult show made her star; now set to feature in...

Meet engineer-turned-actress, who left her business for films, one adult show made her star; now set to feature in...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement