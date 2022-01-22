Ahead of Assembly elections, will EC extend ban on poll rallies, roadshows? Key meet today

The Election Commission of India is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with the Union Health Secretary and the Chief Health Secretaries of the five poll-bound states today to review the ban on physical roadshows and rallies ahead of the Assembly Elections in five states. The five states going to the polls are Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa.

As the country is reporting a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission had put a ban on rallies and roadshows. The progress on vaccination will be a key factor in allowing relaxations.

The Election Commission's aim is to have maximum voters vaccinated before the elections held in these particular states.

Uttar Pradesh, which currently has 98,238 active COVID 19 cases, has inoculated 96 per cent of its population with the first dose in the 18 plus category.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand inoculated 99 per cent of its population with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 84 per cent of its population with the second dose.

Goa has vaccinated 98 per cent of its population above 18 years of age with a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

