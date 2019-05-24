Assembly Elections: Bye bye Naidu as YS Jaganmohan Reddy bags Andhra Pradesh; Naveen Patnaik Odisha

Both Jagan and Patnaik also dropped hints of 'friendly ties' or joining the ruling NDA at the Centre, taking the opportunity to congratulate PM Modi for the spectacular win.

"Ravali Jagan...Kavaali Jagan," (Jagan should come...we want Jagan) was the famous slogan coined by his supporters in YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh, as the state went to polls for both 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly constituencies on April 11. And finally, YS Jaganmohan Reddy's "dream of becoming Andhra CM" came true on Thursday when his party decimating Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, winning 22 of 25 LS seats and 149 of 175 Assembly seats.

In Odisha, Naveen Patnaik secured a fifth straight term as Chief Minister, even while bagging a majority of the state's 21 Lok Sabha seats. His party, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), won over 100 seats in the Legislative Assembly.

In the process, Patnaik did what many political observers thought was unthinkable. His victory came amid what some call 'Modi wave 2.0' and the BJP-led NDA winning a supermajority. Both Jagan and Patnaik also dropped hints of 'friendly ties' or joining the ruling NDA at the Centre, taking the opportunity to congratulate PM Modi for the spectacular win.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh seemed to be holding on to the state, winning 13 seats and leading in another 10 in the 60-member house.

In Sikkim, opposition Sikkim Krantikari Morcha is enjoyin lead over the ruling Sikkim Democratic Front when reports last came in.