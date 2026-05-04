Assembly Elections Result 2026: Counting of votes for polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry to begin shortly

Election Result Time: Vote counting starts at 8 am with postal ballots, after which EVM counting begins at 8:30 am. Results will be streamed live on ECINET and the Election Commission’s official website. Counting will also take place for bypolls to eight assembly seats across five states.

Assembly Election Result Time: As India braces for a decisive political moment, the stage is set for the counting of votes in the 2026 Assembly elections across four crucial states and one Union Territory, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Keralam, and Puducherry, scheduled for today, May 4.

Verdit day for for high stakes elections

After weeks of intense campaigning, record-breaking voter turnout, and fierce political exchanges, the verdict of millions is now sealed inside EVM strong rooms, guarded under multi-layered security.

Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala remain states where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has never formed a government, making them the party’s last major unclaimed territories.

In Assam, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is in power and aiming for a third consecutive term, while in Puducherry it seeks to secure back-to-back terms in government.The polls are also a crucial test for key regional leaders, Mamata Banerjee is fighting for a fourth straight term, MK Stalin for a second consecutive term, and Pinarayi Vijayan for a third term in a row.

Counting to begin at 8 am

Vote counting starts at 8 am with postal ballots, after which EVM counting begins at 8:30 am. Results will be streamed live on ECINET and the Election Commission’s official website. Counting will also take place for bypolls to eight assembly seats across five states.

EC figures show Bengal’s two-phase election recorded a historic 93.05% turnout — the highest ever in the state. The polls were also notable for the large-scale exclusion of voters flagged under the ‘logical discrepancy’ category during the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Of the 2.71 million people flagged, only around 1,600 were allowed to vote, marking a controversial first in India’s electoral history.

Exit polls suggest the BJP could secure a landmark win in a state that has been Mamata Banerjee’s stronghold for the past 15 years. Both the BJP and TMC say the high voter turnout works in their favor.

Tamil Nadu sees 85% turnout; Exit polls hint at Vijay surge, DMK edge

Tamil Nadu recorded 85.10% voter turnout. Exit polls indicate actor-turned-politician Vijay’s entry could disrupt the state’s long-standing Dravidian two-party dominance. While most surveys expect the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to retain power, one pollster projects Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam emerging as the single largest party, ahead of the DMK, with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) trailing in third place.

“All preparations are complete, including a three-tier security arrangement, for counting at the 62 designated centres,” said Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik. Around 125,000 personnel — covering counting officials, micro-observers, and police — have been deployed for the exercise.

Assam: Exit polls predict landslide for Sarma

In Assam, all exit polls forecast a sweeping win for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after polls that logged 85.96% turnout. Twenty-five companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been stationed to secure counting centres and strongrooms. Two more CAPF companies will remain on static duty, while 93 companies of the state armed police have been deployed across districts, officials said.

Puducherry: NDA likely to return

In Puducherry, exit polls suggest the NDA will return to power. Votes will also be counted for bypolls in Ponda in Goa; Bagalkot and Davanagere South in Karnataka; Koridang in Nagaland; Dharmanagar in Tripura; Umreth in Gujarat; and Rahuri and Baramati in Maharashtra.

High stakes beyond state borders

The outcome of these elections will have implications well beyond Kolkata, Chennai, Guwahati, or Thiruvananthapuram. For the NDA, they present a chance to make inroads into regions that have historically resisted its ideology and electoral pitch.

This election cycle has been marked not only by its scale but also by the intensity of participation. Record voter turnout, heightened security, and technological measures such as live webcasting and QR-based access systems reflect an evolving electoral process. However, persistent allegations and counter-allegations continue to test institutional credibility.