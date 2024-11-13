Polling for the first phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections, bypolls in 33 assembly seats across 11 states and the Wayanad Parliamentary seat in Kerala is set to begin today, i.e., November 13.

According to a report by PTI, a total of 1.37 crore out of the total 2.60 crore voters are eligible to participate in the first phase of voting today. There are 683 candidates in the fray, out of which, 609 are men, 73 women and one of the third gender person.

Meanwhile, mock polling was conducted at a polling station at St Francis School in Ranchi ahead of the polling, set to begin at 7 a.m.

