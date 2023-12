BJP won 104 seats and is currently leading on 11 seats.

BJP is all set to form government in Rajasthan as it touched the halfway mark (101) as counting of voting is underway on Sunday. BJP won 104 seats and is currently leading on 11 seats. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has tendered his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra.

