Assembly Elections 2023 live updates: Polling underway for all 40 seats in Mizoram, 20 in Chhattisgarh first phase

Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: The month long Election Commission exercise which will decide the fate of 5 states got underway with polling for Mizoram and Chattisgarh (first phase) on Tuesday.

Assembly Elections 2023 live updates: The November-December 2023 electoral fest, seen as the ‘semi-final’ before the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, got underway with polling in Mizoram and Chhattisgarh on Tuesday (November 7). Polling booths opened for all 40 assembly seats in Mizoram at 7 am amid tight security arrangements. Voting will continue till 4 pm. In Chhattisgarh, 20 constituencies are going to polls in the first phase on Tuesday amid a thick security cover. Voters in the sensitive Naxalite-hit Bastar division will cast their vote today amid a three-layered security with state police and paramilitary personnel keeping tight vigil.