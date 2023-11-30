Headlines

Assembly Elections 2023: Here's what poll of exit polls predicts for 5 states

The results for the 2023 assembly elections will likely be declared on December 3.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 08:11 PM IST

The electoral pulse of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram has been gauged through a series of exit polls following the culmination of voting between November 7 and November 30. As anticipation mounts for the final results on December 3, let's delve into the forecasts from various exit polls.

Madhya Pradesh Exit Polls:

Exit polls in Madhya Pradesh paint a competitive scenario, showcasing a tight race between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. Matrize predicts a possible win for the BJP with 118-130 seats. However, Axis My India and Pollstrat lean towards the Congress, projecting 127-135 and 111-121 seats, respectively.

Rajasthan Exit Poll Insights:

Rajasthan witnesses a closely contested battle, with divergent predictions. While Polstrat and Axis My India anticipate the BJP securing 100-110 and 80-100 seats, respectively, CVoter and CNX favor the Congress, estimating seats ranging from 94-114 to 94-104.

Chhattisgarh's Exit Poll Verdict:

Chhattisgarh's exit polls hint at a potential edge for the Congress. CNX and Polstrat foresee the Congress leading with 46-56 and 40-50 seats, respectively, while the BJP closely trails in these predictions.

Mizoram Exit Poll Highlights:

Mizoram's political landscape presents varying predictions. Exit polls suggest an edge for the Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM). C Voter, India TV-CNX, and Jan Ki Baat offer diverse estimations for the seats these parties might secure.

Telangana's Exit Poll Projections:

In Telangana, a captivating mix of forecasts unfolds. Different exit polls foresee a notable performance by the Congress, with predictions ranging from 48-79 seats. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) is forecasted to secure 31-58 seats. BJP and AIMIM are expected to secure varying numbers of seats across these exit polls.

 

 

 

