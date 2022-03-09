Assembly Elections 2022 explained in 8 graphs

The great Indian democracy was at its best during the seven phases of the Assembly Elections 2022 in five states—Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Now, when the results are to be announced within hours, here’s a look at what all happened in between February 10 and March 7, the duration of polling in various regions.

There’s a reason political pundits are underlining the rising value of money in assembly elections. Some candidates are so rich that they can take up the development works in their areas even without winning the elections.

Some constituencies are much more than just assembly seats. These are prestige issues for the candidates whose battles are beyond win and loss.

The idea of ruling one state for a full term is not enticing to only political parties, but some stalwarts too, who upon winning, may attain a bigger status at the national level. In short, it’s one race they can’t afford to lose!

Sometimes, it’s the winning margin that matters the most. This shows the authority of the candidate over his area, and how elections were a mere formality for them. They were there and will remain there.

In the Indian election system, the opposite of winning is not losing but trailing, and it really hurts if the margin is only about a village!

Celebrities have always been a safe bet for parties. They get the eyeballs just by being there, and nothing better than it if they possess good oratory skills.

When it comes to making their presence felt, high-profile women candidates don’t lag their male counterparts. They’re powerful, have clout and ready to fill the void.

Despite dirty politics bringing a bad taste to your mouth, you would want to believe that certain issues play a big role in a debate-oriented electoral process like us. So, last but not the least, the issues which made their ways to the fore.