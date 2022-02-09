Assembly Elections 2022 to Farmers' Protests: 10 highlights of PM Modi's interview

As the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa gear up for Assembly Elections in the next couple of months, Indian Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi sat for a rare media interview on Wednesday (February 9). The interview is also highly significant because it comes on the eve of the begging of voting in the crucial state Uttar Pradesh.

From the perceived mood of voters and impact of dynastic politics on elections to farm laws and his priorities, PM Modi touched multiple issues in the interview that went on for little over an hour. Here are 10 major highlights from the PM’s interview with ANI:

Want to go ahead with 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' mantra – PM on polarisation in polls

“We start classification on caste basis during tickets distribution and discuss what vote percent would be given by which community. We should change this. I want to move ahead with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' mantra. Unity is important to take nation forward,” PM Modi said when asked about polarisation in polls

On Rahul Gandhi

“How do I reply to a person who does not listen, skips Parliament.”

“Dynastic politics is biggest enemy of democracy”

“When a party is run for generations by a family, there's only dynasty, not dynamics. Starting from Jammu and Kashmir, where two parties run by two separate families have hold, you can see a similar trend in Haryana, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.”

“Dynastic politics biggest enemy of democracy, 'fake Samajwadi' denotes 'parivarvad'.”

“Govt has no business to do business. Its job is to think about food for the poor, make houses & toilets for them, get them clean drinking water, make health facilities available to them, make roads, to think about the small farmers. This is my priority.”

“If somebody calls this socialism, I accept it. When I talk of fake socialism, it's about dynasty. Can you see Lohia's, George Fernandes', Nitish Kumar's families? They're socialists. I received letter that 45 people from SP, hold some post. This dynasticism is threat to democracy.”

“Anti-incumbency trend is now a history”

“Wherever BJP has been given the opportunity to work with stability, you will find an atmosphere of pro-incumbency and not anti-incumbency. BJP always emerges into elections with pro-incumbency. In up 2014, 2017 and 2019 people accepted us and gave us the opportunity to serve. This time also people will do the same. Anti-incumbency trend is now a history.”

On opposition saying BJP doesn’t respect regional aspirations

“We believe-for country's progress we've to address regional aspirations. I was a Chief Minister too and understand states' aspirations. Earlier, leaders coming to India used to visit only Delhi, but I took them to different states.”

“We believe in unity in diversity but some leaders followed ‘divide and rule’ policy. We identified over 100 aspirational districts in the country. Today, some of these districts have crossed the national average on many parameters. This is a way to address regional aspirations. I believe in taking everyone along, following mantra of Unity in Diversity.”

On BJP’s chances in Assembly Elections 2022

On assembly polls' eve, PM Modi exuded confidence of BJP's victory in all 5 states. He said, “BJP is always involved in serving people. When in power, we work with mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. I can see a wave for BJP in all states. We'll win with an overwhelming majority and people in 5 states will give us an opportunity to serve them. When people see development, there is a trust and faith that they develop.”

“Polls are like open universities with opportunities”

“BJP began winning after losing again and again. When we win, we try to connect to grassroots and leave no stone unturned in winning hearts. We look for hope even in loss. For us, polls are like open universities with opportunities for new recruitments and to polish ourselves.

On speaking about former PM Nehru in the Parliament

"Didn't speak against anyone's father/ grandfather. I said what a former PM had said. It's the right of the nation (to know). They say we don't mention Nehru ji. If we do, then too there's difficulty. Don't understand this fear.”

On Lakhimpur Kheri incident

“The state Government gave its consent for whatever committee the Supreme Court wanted to form, for whichever judge the apex court wanted for probe. The state government is working transparently.”

On alliance dynamics in Uttar Pradesh

“We saw game of 'two boys' earlier too. They had such arrogance that they used the words 'Gujarat ke do gadhe'. UP taught them a lesson. Another time there were 'two boys' and a 'bua ji' with them. Still, it didn't work out for them.”