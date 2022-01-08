Punjab Assembly Election 2022: Polling to be held in single-phase on February 14

The Election Commission declared the schedule of assembly polls 2022 for the state of Punjab on January 8 at 3:30 pm in a press conference.

Addressing the media, CEC Sushil Chandra announced that the first date of notification is on January 14 starting from Uttar Pradesh.

The state of Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 in a single phase and the final counting will conclude on March 10.

As per the ECI, a total of 18.34 crore electors including service voters will take part in this election out of which 8.55 crore are women electors across all five states. However, 24.9 lakh first-time electors were registered in the five states including Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, senior citizens above 80 years of age, persons with disabilities and COVID-19 patients will be able to vote by postal ballot.

Addressing the media, CEC Sushil Chandra said that in view of the surging Omicron variant in the country, the EC held meetings with the Union Health Secretary & Home Secretary, experts, & health secretaries of States and only after taking these views and ground situation, the Election Commission of India has decided to announce polls with safety norms in place.