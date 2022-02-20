Assembly Elections 2022: Punjab starts phase 1, Uttar Pradesh begins phase 3 of polls today

Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are set to conduct the Assembly election today. While the former begins with the first phase of polling from 8 am to 6 pm, the latter will start the third phase from 7 am to 6 pm today.

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022

Over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fae of multiple candidates from the Congress,

AAP, SAD-BSP, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha. A total of 1,304 candidates will contest the elections.

Some of the most promininent people who are contesting in Punjab include chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, former CMs Amarinder Singh and Parkash Singh Badal, and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Various others, including former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma and former Union minister Vijay Sampla are also contesting the elections.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi warned the public against going for any "experiment" in the Punjab elections. He gave affirmation that his party could maintain peace within the state.

Free gifts for attracting voters

As part of the election campaigns, many political parties offered attractive freebies to earn voters’ trust. The AAP promised Rs 1,000 to all women and Congress promised Rs 1,100 to needy women.

Following the trend, the SAD-BSP alliance promised Rs 2,000 per month to all women heads of blue cardholder families (BPL beneficiaries).

Besides specifically focusing on women voters, the Congress and the SAD-BSP alliance promised one lakh government jobs in the state.

The AAP has also promised to offer up to 300 units of free power.

Likewise, Defence Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) star campaigner Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that if BJP retains power in Uttar Pradesh, it will provide free LPG gas cylinder on the occasion of Holi and Diwali every year.

Uttar Pradesh has begun the third phase of polling today. The remaining four phases will take place on February 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.