Punjab Polls 2022: 'Both AAP and BJP have emerged from RSS' says Priyanka Gandhi

The General Secretary of the Indian National Congress, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said that Punjabiyat is the sense that doesn`t bow down before anyone but the almighty. Targeting the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Priyanka said, "Out of all the political parties that come before you and talk about Paunjabiyat, one has already bowed down before its industrialist friends."

She further added, "Prime Minister came to Pathankot yesterday for polls but he couldn't travel 5-6 km from his residence to meet the farmers. He made the farmers agitate for 1 year. He visited the US, Canada, travelled all over the world, and bought two Rs 16,000 crores-worth choppers for himself."

Priyanka Gandhi also said, "He didn't pay the outstanding amount of Rs 14,000 crores of sugarcane farmers. Not even once did he meet the agitating farmers. Instead, son of his Minister mowed down six farmers with his vehicle."

She also referred to PM Modi and Arvind Kejriwal as 'bade miyan, chhote miyan' and that both have merged from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

No aides have been given to the people of Punjab, especially the small or medium business, be it the time of demonetization, forcibly implementing the Goods and Service Tax (GST) or be it the time of complete lockdown during COVID-19, said Vadra.

Punjab assembly polls are scheduled to take place on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

