Assembly elections 2022 in 5 states: Key points you should know

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today announced the schedule for the Assembly elections in five states of Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Elections will be held for 403 assembly seats in UP, 117 in Punjab, 70 in Uttarakhand 60 in Manipur and 40 in Goa, said Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra.

Assembly elections in five states will be conducted in seven phases.

Election Commission announcement at a glance

ECI has mandated that at least one polling station managed exclusively by women shall be set up in every Assembly constituency.

It is mandatory for all parties to upload on their website detailed information on individuals with pending criminal cases selected as candidates.

They will also have to upload on their website as to why that particular candidate was selected, the Chief Election Commissioner said.

All political parties participating in the Assembly polls can ask for their reports, publicity information and permission on the Suvidha App.

Polling stations will be equipped with COVID-mitigation facilities like sanitisers and masks. Officials at polling stations will be double vaccinated.

Chief Election Commissioner also said that the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect immediately from announcement of the schedules.

Number of voters per booth reduced to 1250 from 1500, says CEC Sushil Chandra. Total number of poll booths goes over by 16%.

No roadshows, padyatras, cycle or bike rallies and processions shall be allowed till January 15 in view of COVID-19 situation.

Political parties and candidates advised to conduct their election campaign in digital or virtual modes as much as possible.

No victory procession to be allowed post-results. Physical rallies during campaign, if allowed, must follow COVID-19 guidelines

EVMs and VVPATs will be utilised in all the polling stations for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states.

Arrangement of webcasting shall be done at critical booths, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra.

Zero tolerance towards money-power and misuse of government machinery.

More than 18 crore voters, including over 8.5 crore women, will be eligible to vote in five state assembly elections.