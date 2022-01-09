Assembly elections 2022: Here’s how COVID-19 positive people can cast their vote

As the COVID-19 tally in India is reaching new heights each day, five states across the country are all set for the assembly elections in just a few weeks. The Election Commission has also announced the dates for the upcoming assembly elections 2022.

Assembly polls have been scheduled for the months of February and March 2022 in five states, which are Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand. The polls for the same will be conducted with strict COVID-19 guidelines and precautionary measures in place.

With the COVID-19 cases in India surging once again, many voters from these five states have been tested positive for the virus. Due to this, it is not possible for them to go to the polling booths physically and cast their votes for the elections.

Resolving this issue, the Election Commission has announced how COVID-19 positive people can cast their vote in the poll-bound states, keeping the current pandemic situation in mind. These people will not have to physically visit the polling booth.

The Election Commission, in a statement, has said, “Senior citizens above 80 years of age, persons with disabilities and COVID-19 patients can vote by postal ballots.” This will ensure the safety of the citizens, and make sure that all the people have an option to vote.

As per the commission, those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will have the option to cast their votes physically at a specific time slot at the end of the polling cycle. These people will be given a token and will be asked to come back during the final hour of the voting period.

The Election Commission has also said that all the polling stations need to be sanitized and all the election officials need to get the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Many political parties have also cancelled their physical rallies due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, and are now resorting to virtual campaigning.